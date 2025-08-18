Sailing-France edge rivals in thriller to win SailGP Germany

SASSNITZ, Germany :France secured their first SailGP victory of the year as Quentin Delapierre's team won the Germany Sail Grand Prix on Sunday, edging a nail-biting three-boat duel on the calm waters of Sassnitz.

In a gripping finale that came down to the final metres, France kept their composure to edge out Australia and Britain, who finished second and third respectively.

The French combined bold tactics with precision, sustaining their foiling speed while their opponents struggled to keep pace in Sail GP's thrilling fifth season.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Delapierre, who picked up his first event win since the third season.

"It's been a while since we won a Grand Prix - it’s a super nice feeling. It was super shifty out there but we just enjoyed it.

"It was super good fun; a good game playing with the shifts and the pressure. It will be a good memory."

Flawless execution proved decisive as the race boiled down to who could stay on the foils, with France crossing first to lift the SailGP Germany title.

Dylan Fletcher's Britain crew were forced out of race four in Sassnitz on Saturday after a collision with the U.S. team but returned to the start line following overnight repairs.

Brazil missed the race after Friday’s collision with France, which sent Delapierre to hospital for checks and disrupted their preparations for the Grand Prix.

Australia lead the overall championship table level on 61 points with New Zealand. Britain are third with 58 points.

The next round is in Saint-Tropez from September 12-13.