Sailing-Lin becomes first woman to claim Sydney to Hobart overall title after protest

Dec 31 : Jiang Lin became the first woman to skipper the overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race after her double-handed entry Min River was promoted to first place on Wednesday following a protest.
Lin and co-skipper Alexis Loison seized victory when race officials penalised French boat BNC for a sail breach, stripping it of top spot and handing Min River the handicap honours at the 80th edition of the race.
The New Caledonian-flagged BNC, skippered by Michel Quintin and Yann Rigal, had appeared set for the overall win before the race committee imposed a penalty of one hour and five minutes following a successful protest.
“I cannot believe it,” Lin told reporters. “It will encourage more women I hope ... Look at me, if I can do it, surely you can.”
The triumph marked a double milestone – the first female-skippered yacht and the first double-handed entry to win the race’s overall title.
Master Lock Comanche took line honours in the Sydney to Hobart race on Sunday after pulling clear of a three-way tussle with supermaxis LawConnect and HSK Scallywag 100.