Sailing-New Zealand to defend America's Cup in Naples in July 2027

ROME, Jan 21 : New Zealand will begin their defence of the America's Cup with two races on Saturday July 10 next year in the Italian city of Naples, and the contest will conclude the following weekend, organisers said on Wednesday.

Emirates Team New Zealand, who have won the last three editions, will take on the winner of an elimination round that will also be held in Naples, in May 2027 as Italy hosts the event for the first time.

Four teams - Britain's GB1, Italy's Luna Rossa, Swiss Tudor Team Alinghi and K-Challenge from France - have lined up to earn the chance to challenge for the America's Cup in 2027, although more entries could be added before the end of January deadline.

The 38th America's Cup, which is sponsored by Louis Vuitton, will see teams returning to race in AC75 foiling monohulls.

NEW PARTNERSHIP MODEL FOR TEAMS

The teams have joined forces in a new America's Cup Partnership (ACP) that will aim to share revenues and control costs in order to guarantee a viable future for a historic event that dates back to 1851.

"The Partnership is a watershed for the America’s Cup that shares governance and the event's future direction and development," said Grant Dalton, the CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand, at a presentation in Naples.

New Zealand said last year they would no longer seek to host the next competition due to a lack of economic support from the government.

Teams will be based in Bagnoli, a neighbourhood in western Naples, and it will be a major opportunity to help relaunch an impoverished, former industrial area in Italy's main southern city.

The big question is whether a team from the U.S. will decide to take part. Funding a challenge can cost up to 75 million euros ($87 million).

The teams involved will get a first chance to joust in a preliminary regatta contested in smaller AC40 foiling monohulls which is to be held in the Sardinian capital Cagliari this May.

Cagliari is the home base of Italy's Luna Rossa, a team that enjoys financial backing from Italian fashion group Prada.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini and Ken Ferris)