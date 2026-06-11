Sailing-Reigning Vendee Globe champion Dalin dies at 42

June 11 : French sailor Charlie Dalin, who set the overall Vendee Globe record when he won the solo, non-stop round-the-world sailing race in January 2025, has died at the age of 42, organisers of the competition announced on Thursday.

Media reports said Dalin died after a long battle with cancer.

"Charlie Dalin had conquered the Vendee Globe, silently carrying another battle within. France salutes a great sailor, his rare courage, and a beacon on the seas," French president Emmanuel Macron posted on X.

Dalin shattered the previous record by over nine days when he finished the gruelling race in 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds. It was his second appearance, having finished second in 2020-21.

His competitive sailing career spanned over two decades, and includes victories in transatlantic races including the Transat Jacques Vabre and La Transat en Double.

"Charlie leaves an indelible mark on the history of the Vendee Globe, through his talent and his fighting spirit, both on the ocean and in the face of the ordeal he faced," Alain Leboeuf, president of the Vendee Globe, said in a statement.

"Behind the champion, I do not forget the man, and the respect he inspired from all those who knew him. I think of his wife, his son, his whole family. On behalf of the entire organisation, I send them my support, my deep respect and all my affection at this time."