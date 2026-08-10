Sailing-US select first America's Cup sailors as they step up campaign

Aug 10 : ARC Team USA, the recently formed U.S. challengers for next year's America's Cup in Naples, Italy, said on Monday they had picked the first six sailors for their squad as they intensify their campaign to take on defenders New Zealand.

The team said the initial lineup was made up of Lucas Calabrese, Riley Gibbs, Hans Henken, Harry Melges IV, Michael Menninger and Louisa Nordstrom, who collectively have top-level experience spanning the America's Cup, the Olympics and SailGP.

"Racing in the America's Cup wasn't even something I could have imagined when I was younger, so having the opportunity to be part of this campaign for AC38 is a huge honour. I can't wait to dig in," Nordstrom, 28, said in a statement.

Australia, Britain, France, Italy, the United States and Switzerland will compete to win the right to challenge New Zealand in July 2027, with the teams now required to have a female athlete among the crew of their AC75 foiling monohulls.

"The America's Cup demands adaptable athletes who can evolve alongside the program, and we believe this group gives us an incredibly strong foundation to build the team from," said ARC Team USA's sailing director Giles Scott.

"We have a hugely talented team, and our focus now is on harnessing that potential, building the strongest possible group and continuing to raise our level as we work toward Naples," said the Briton, who won two Olympic gold medals in the Finn and was a key figure in Ben Ainslie's America's Cup campaigns.

ARC Team USA, who were a late entry for the 38th edition of the event, will make further team announcements as they continue to prepare for their campaign.