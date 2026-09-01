Saka earns Arsenal narrow victory at troubled Villa

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 31 : Champions Arsenal made it two wins out of two as Bukayo Saka's second-half goal earned them a workmanlike 1-0 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Saka bundled in from close range in the 59th minute to reward a patient Arsenal, who dominated without ever overwhelming a resolute Villa side.

Villa, whose Europa League-winning side has disintegrated after a summer exodus, came closest in the first half when Emi Buendia struck a shot against the crossbar.

Victory lifted Arsenal to six points along with Manchester City, Hull City and Chelsea.

Villa remain pointless and without a goal and will be seeking to boost their squad ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.