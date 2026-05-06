Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into Champions League final

LONDON, May 5 : Arsenal reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history with a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Captain Bukayo Saka's tap-in just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal to edge a cagey contest in which the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season's competition.

They will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season's semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 - a week after they hope to have sealed their first Premier League title for 22 years.

Arsenal's only previous Champions League final appearance was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.

Over the balance of the two legs, Arsenal just about shaded Atletico whose dangerous frontline were largely kept in check on a night of tension and then celebration in north London.

Arsenal's season appeared to be faltering a few weeks ago but is now bubbling towards what could be a glorious crescendo.

A day after Manchester City's stumble in a draw at Everton left Arsenal within touching distance of a first English title since 2004, they are now one step from European glory.

Whoever they face will not fancy playing a clinically efficient Arsenal side with history on their minds.

FIREWORK DISPLAY

On the eve of the game Arsenal's fans had organised a loud firework display outside Atletico's east London hotel - prompting a complaint to UEFA by the Spanish club.

In truth, the second leg was hardly a sparkling occasion on the pitch, although the Arsenal players cared not one jot as they celebrated loud and long after the final whistle.

The style police will point to the contrast between this often tetchy semi-final and the riot of attacking football served up by PSG and Bayern last week.

What cannot be disputed is the way Arsenal nullified an Atletico attack containing Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, the latter playing his last European game for the Madrid club.

Alvarez slotted a chance wide early on and Arsenal's Declan Rice made a crucial interception soon after. But the hosts were rarely troubled and took the lead at the perfect moment.

Leandro Trossard's shot in the 44th minute was not held by Jan Oblak and Saka snaffled the rebound to give Arsenal a lead they grimly defended in the second half.