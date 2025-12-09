Salah left out of Liverpool squad for Inter trip after criticising club

Dec 8 : Mohamed Salah was not named in Liverpool's 19-man squad for Tuesday's Champions League game at Inter Milan, after the forward said he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club.

Salah, an unused substitute during Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds United, lashed out at the club and coach Arne Slot after the match, telling reporters that he had been made a scapegoat for their poor start to the season, as champions Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League.

The Egypt international trained with the Liverpool squad on Monday morning.