Salah returns for Liverpool amid uncertainty over Merseyside future

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 13 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah made his return for the Merseyside club to loud applause and a standing ovation at Anfield during Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Egyptian, whose future at the club has been in doubt since his scathing criticism a week earlier, was named as a substitute against Brighton and came on in the 26th minute after an injury to Joe Gomez.

Salah had accused the club of throwing him "under the bus" and claimed his relationship with manager Arne Slot had broken down in fiery comments that saw him omitted from the squad for their 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Salah's fiery outburst came after last weekend's 3-3 draw at Leeds United, the third successive game in which Slot had left the 33-year-old, who led the league in scoring last season, on the bench. He suggested during the post-match interview that the Brighton game might be his last for the club.

"I said to (my family), come to the Brighton game. I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it," Salah told reporters. "In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now.

"I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go to the Africa Cup of Nations. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there."

Slot and Salah held what British media called positive talks on Friday after the Dutch coach told reporters he had "no reasons to not want him to stay."

Salah departs for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.