Sangakkara, Mahanama named in interim committee to run Sri Lanka Cricket

April 30 : Former Sri Lanka internationals Kumar Sangakkara, Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny were named in the nine-member transformation committee that will run Sri Lanka Cricket, a day after the previous leadership resigned from their posts.

Local media reports said the former board members had resigned after a meeting with the country's president Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Former state minister and businessman Eran Wickramaratne has been named as the chairman of the new interim committee, which aims to implement a new constitution for SLC to ensure better management and transparency.

"Our immediate priority is a total overhaul of the governance framework at SLC," Wickramaratne said in a statement.

Former Sri Lanka captain Sangakkara, who served as the president of Marylebone Cricket Club in 2019-20, is currently the director of cricket for the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Mahanama has also been involved in cricket administration since his international retirement in 1999, having served as an ICC match referee for more than a decade.