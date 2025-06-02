Logo
Sport

Sarri returns as Lazio coach
Sport

Sarri returns as Lazio coach

Sarri returns as Lazio coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Lazio - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 5, 2024 Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

02 Jun 2025 07:09PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2025 12:11AM)
Maurizio Sarri has returned to Lazio as head coach a year after he resigned from the post, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Details of the deal were not disclosed by the club but Italian news agency Adnkronos reported that the former Chelsea and Juventus manager Sarri has rejoined Lazio on a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

Sarri resigned as Lazio coach in March 2024, almost three years into his tenure. They finished seventh in Serie A in 2023-24, having finished second the previous season.

"Maurizio Sarri has returned home. His return is a choice of heart, conviction and vision," club president Claudio Lotito said in a statement.

"With him we want to resume a path interrupted too soon, aware that together we can bring back enthusiasm, identity and ambition. Welcome back to your home Commander."

Lazio finished seventh this season under Marco Baroni.

Source: Reuters
