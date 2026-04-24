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Saudi Arabia appoint Donis as coach until 2027, succeeding Renard
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Saudi Arabia appoint Donis as coach until 2027, succeeding Renard

Saudi Arabia appoint Donis as coach until 2027, succeeding Renard

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Wehda - Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 15, 2023 Al Wehda coach Georgios Donis REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

24 Apr 2026 05:03AM
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April 23 : Saudi Arabia appointed Greek Georgios Donis as coach of the national team until July 2027 on Thursday, replacing Frenchman Herve Renard less than two months before the World Cup in North America.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a statement on X that Donis had signed a contract to take charge of the senior team following the settlement of Renard's contractual situation.

Donis, 56, has coached several European clubs, including Greek sides AEK Athens and PAOK, the federation said.

Saudi Arabia are busy preparing for the World Cup in June-July, which will be co‑hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said it will hold a press conference in Riyadh with the national team's coaching staff before the squad depart for their training camp in the United States.

Renard, who took charge of Saudi for his second spell in 2024, led the three‑time Asian champions to qualify for the World Cup where they will play in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde.

Source: Reuters
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