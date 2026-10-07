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Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title
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Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title

Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title
Soccer Football - Gulf Cup - Final - Saudi Arabia v United Arab Emirates - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 6, 2026 Saudi Arabia players and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Gulf Cup REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title
Soccer Football - Gulf Cup - Final - Saudi Arabia v United Arab Emirates - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 6, 2026 Saudi Arabia fans celebrate with flares after winning the Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title
Soccer Football - Gulf Cup - Final - Saudi Arabia v United Arab Emirates - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 6, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Owais and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Gulf Cup REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title
Soccer Football - Gulf Cup - Semi Final - United Arab Emirates v Oman - Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 3, 2026 United Arab Emirates' Sultan Adil and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Saudi Arabia end 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title
Soccer Football - Gulf Cup - Final - Saudi Arabia v United Arab Emirates - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 6, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Hammam Al-Hammami in action with United Arab Emirates' Bruno REUTERS/Stringer
07 Oct 2026 04:24AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2026 05:07AM)
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JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct 6 : Hosts Saudi Arabia won the 27th Gulf Cup with a 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ending a 22-year wait to again lift the trophy.

Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City.

Georgios Donis' side continued their impressive start, with Feras Al Brikan making it 2-0 from close range two minutes later. They almost scored again when Saleh Abu Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit the bar.

The UAE were awarded a penalty but VAR overturned the decision in the 38th minute. 

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Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan Adil from close range after the interval before UAE forward Fabio Lima struck the bar in the 88th minute, leaving Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout the tournament.

The triumph gave the Saudis a fourth Gulf Cup title, their first since 2004.

Source: Reuters
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