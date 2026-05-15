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Saudi Arabia unveils T20 league in October
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Saudi Arabia unveils T20 league in October

15 May 2026 01:47PM (Updated: 15 May 2026 01:49PM)
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NEW DELHI, May 15 : Saudi Arabia will stage its first professional Twenty20 league in October, marking a major milestone in the Kingdom's sporting development, organisers said on Thursday.

Here are some details:

• The six-team league will begin in the second week of October featuring "legends of the international game" alongside emerging talent

• South Asian Network Limited was awarded the rights by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2025 to establish and run the Kingdom's first professional T20 cricket competition

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• The league aims to grow cricket across the Gulf by creating opportunities for local players and delivering a world-class sports and entertainment product.

• Retired India stalwart Yuvraj Singh will act as league ambassador

•  Details on venues, teams, broadcast partners, and commercial partners will be announced later

Source: Reuters
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