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Saudi club Al Ahli appoint Pusic as new coach, replacing Jaissle
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Saudi club Al Ahli appoint Pusic as new coach, replacing Jaissle

Saudi club Al Ahli appoint Pusic as new coach, replacing Jaissle

Soccer Football - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Brest - Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - January 22, 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk coach Marino Pusic before the match REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

06 Aug 2026 09:16AM
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Aug 6 : Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli have appointed Marino Pusic as their new coach to replace Matthias Jaissle, who left to take charge of Newcastle United, the Asian champions said on Thursday.

• Pusic, who led Shakhtar Donetsk to the Ukrainian league title in 2024, has signed a contract until 2028.

• The 54-year-old managed UAE side Al Jazira last season in his first coaching spell in the Gulf region.

• He helped FC Twente secure promotion to the Eredivisie in 2019.

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• Pusic won the Eredivisie title as Feyenoord's assistant coach in 2023.

• Jaissle, who guided the Saudi side to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles, was named Newcastle United manager following the departure of Eddie Howe.

Source: Reuters
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