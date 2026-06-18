Scandinavia snatches Gold Cup in thriller as O’Brien seals 100th victory

ASCOT, England, June 18 : Star stayer Scandinavia chased down last year's winner Trawlerman in the dying stages to claim the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and land trainer Aidan O'Brien his 100th winner at flat racing's most prestigious festival.

Locked in a neck-and-neck battle to the finish with long-term leader Trawlerman, Scandinavia showed grit and bravery to snatch the race under Ryan Moore on the line.

Trawlerman broke well, galloping strongly ahead of Scandinavia and Caballo de Mar and led until the pair pulled clear on the home straight where Scandinavia proved too good for his older rival.

"We felt he was very brave. He always showed that in every race," said O'Brien. "He's relentless. Listen, it's an honour and a privilege for me to be involved in the team, to be the small part that I am with everybody."

O'Brien said it was "just incredible" to reach the century milestone.

"Even this week, it's literally one race at a time and you don't even think about what it could be or whether it could happen because it's so competitive, so hard to win races here."

A gruelling stamina test stretching two miles and four furlongs, Royal Ascot's oldest race attracts the sport's best stayers and ​its roll of honour ​lists some of the ⁠greats including Yeats, who won an unprecedented four Gold Cups.