Scheffler equals PGA scoring record, savors 'dream' hometown win

An emotional Scottie Scheffler flirted with golf history at his hometown tournament on Sunday, tying the PGA Tour scoring record for his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

Scheffler finished with a 31-under par 253 to equal the tour record for the lowest 72-hole score at the tournament where he had his first professional start as a teenager 11 years ago, with his sister serving as his caddie.

It was his 14th PGA title but arguably among the most meaningful for the American, who became emotional after the win as he addressed the fans with his baby son in his arms.

"I grew up coming to watch it. This was my first start on the PGA Tour when I was in high school. The girl I was dating at the time is now my wife," said Scheffler.

"My family was all able to be here, and it was just really, really special memories, and I think at times it all comes crashing down to me at once. We have a lot of great memories as kids coming to watch this tournament.

"I just dreamed to be able to play in it, and it's more of a dream to be able to win it."

Scheffler finished eight shots clear of Erik van Rooyen of South Africa and he nearly clinched the PGA scoring record outright until he suffered a bogey on the par-3 17th hole, finishing the final round with an eight-under par 63.

"It feels like a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice for little moments like these, and they're pretty special," said Scheffler, who won seven titles last year, including his second Masters.