Schmid leads by one at PGA Championship as Rahm, others chase

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 17 : Matti Schmid was clinging to a one-shot lead over a group that includes LIV's Jon Rahm at the PGA Championship on Sunday as he and overnight leader Alex Smalley made the turn at Aronimink Golf Club where a crowded leaderboard set the stage for a dramatic finish.

Schmid, making his PGA Championship debut and seeking his first professional win, began the final round two shots off the lead but covered the first nine holes in two-under 33, which brought him to six under on the week.

The 28-year-old Schmid offset an opening bogey with three birdies over his next four holes, including at the par-four sixth where he grabbed the outright lead after playing partner Smalley made double-bogey.

Rahm and fellow LIV player Cameron Smith, England's Aaron Rai and Canada's Nick Taylor were all one shot off the pace and still on the course.

Justin Thomas, who started the day six shots off the lead, carded a five-under-par 65 that brought him to five under on the week and gave him a two-shot clubhouse lead over Kurt Kitayama, whose 63 tied the major championship record for lowest final-round score.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were lurking two shots back in the early stages of the back nine.

Defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who started the day in a share of 23rd place and five shots off the pace, carded a one-under 69 that left him at two under for the week.

The day began with a tournament-record 22 players within four shots of the lead entering the final round.