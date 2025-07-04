Schmidt says injured Wallabies trio to be fit for Lions series

MELBOURNE :Australia loose forward Rob Valetini, lock Will Skelton and scrumhalf Jake Gordon will miss Sunday's test against Fiji through injury but should be fit to face the British & Irish Lions, coach Joe Schmidt said.

Valetini and Skelton have been nursing calf injuries, while Gordon is recovering from a hamstring strain, Australian media reported.

Schmidt declined to confirm the nature of the injuries on Friday but said Valetini and Skelton had trained away from the main group in the lead-up to the Fiji test in Newcastle.

Valetini, who was starting blindside flanker against Ireland in the Wallabies' last test in November, has been replaced by Langi Gleeson, while lock Jeremy Williams will partner Nick Frost in the second row.

Valetini and Skelton's absence robs the Wallabies of experience and power against Mick Byrne-coached Fiji, who shocked them 22-15 at the World Cup in France and are their last warm-up before the first Lions test in Brisbane on July 19.

"I'd be very confident all three of those guys will be ready to train at the start of the week for that first lead-in to the British and Irish Lions first test," Schmidt told a press conference in Newcastle.

"But for this week, it was probably a week too soon."

Gordon was Schmidt's preferred scrumhalf last season but Tate McDermott will wear the number nine jersey, with 35-year-old Nic White backing up from the bench. Noah Lolesio has been retained at flyhalf.

"Jake trained with the side today, so he's very close to being able to (play)," said Schmidt.

COHESION

The Wallabies' season-opening test sees number eight Harry Wilson retained as captain but the appointment may not hold for the Lions series, Schmidt said.

With hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa released from the squad, Dave Porecki starts in the number two jersey in his first test since the 2023 World Cup. He lines up next to veteran props James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

Rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii and Len Ikitau resume their midfield partnership, with Max Jorgensen and Harry Potter the starting wingers, and Tom Wright at fullback.

Schmidt was cagey about whether his match-day squad was a preview of his preferred team for the Lions but suggested whoever he picked would face a huge challenge against Andy Farrell's men.

The Lions opened their Australia tour by racking up more than 50 points in tour match victories over the Western Force and Queensland Reds.

"They've been pretty impressive. I think two games in the first 20 minutes they haven't really started that well," said Schmidt.

"But even saying that ... they've actually missed a few opportunities.

"I think the more cohesion they develop, the more they'll be dangerous in finishing some of those opportunities.

"I think (their players) are really competing for spots ... They've got incredible strength and depth."

Team:

15-Tom Wright, 14-Harry Potter, 13-Joseph Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Max Jorgensen, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Harry Wilson (capt), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Langi Gleeson, 5-Jeremy Williams, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-David Porecki, 1-James Slipper.

Replacements:

16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Tom Hooper, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Nic White, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu