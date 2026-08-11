Schwartzel's ball becomes fish food at LIV Golf Bedminster

Aug 10 : Charl Schwartzel found an unusual hazard in the final round at LIV Golf Bedminster on Sunday when a fish appeared to swallow his ball after it rolled into the water beside the seventh green.

The South African's tee shot at the 134-yard, par-three hole rolled off the putting surface and settled in the pond, where TV footage showed the ball being snatched from beneath the water.

"Have you ever seen anything like this?" LIV Golf wrote in a social media post accompanying video of the incident.

The former Masters champion had to take a one-stroke penalty and settled for a bogey on the hole. He finished two-over par at the tournament, which was won by Chilean Joaquin Niemann.