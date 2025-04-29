Sciver-Brunt named England women's captain

All-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has succeeded Heather Knight as England captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Sciver-Brunt made her international debut in 2023 and has been vice-captain for the last three years. She is ranked number three in the ICC world batting rankings in one-day International (ODI) cricket.

The 32-year-old, who was part of England's ODI World Cup-winning team in 2017, was also named the ICC women's cricketer of the year in 2022 and 2023.

Sciver-Brunt has represented England in 259 matches across all formats, scored 11 centuries and taken 181 wickets.

"I'm really proud to take on the role of captain of the England women's team," Sciver-Brunt said in a statement.

"I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves."

Knight, who captained her country in 199 matches, left the role last month after England suffered a humiliating 16-0 whitewash by Australia in the Ashes series.

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that's united," Sciver-Brunt said. "It's a team I believe in and a team that can have a lot of success together."

England host West Indies next month in three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches.