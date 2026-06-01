Scotland aim to end first-round World Cup hoodoo

June 1 : Scotland and their raucous Tartan Army of fans head to their first World Cup since 1998 determined to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament for the first time after glorious but heartbreaking near-misses in the past.

Scotland have appeared at eight World Cups, qualifying for five in a row between 1974 and 1990 when their rivals across the border, England, had a patchier run.

But the Scots have never made it beyond the group phase at a World Cup or a European championship.

Three of their first-round World Cup exits have been on goal difference, including in 1978 when Scotland beat eventual finalists the Netherlands 3-2 - a goal by Archie Gemmill remains one of the best at a World Cup - but fell short of qualification.

In 1982, Scotland needed a win in their last group game against the Soviet Union and took an early lead but were held to a 2-2 draw that knocked them out on goal difference again.

Ending the decades of frustration will be the focus of coach Steve Clarke who is hoping to banish the memories of a limp performance at Euro 2024.

NAPOLI MIDFIELDER MCTOMINAY

His squad includes Napoli playmaker Scott McTominay - scorer of a brilliant scissor-kick goal against Denmark in a decisive qualifier - Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and, pending his recovery from injury, Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Craig Gordon who would be the second-oldest player at a World Cup.

"It's the first time in 28 years that we've reached the World Cup, so we don't want that alone to be enough," Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean - who scored a goal from the half-way line in the Denmark qualifier - told CBS Sports.

"We feel we've got a real chance of getting out of the group. That's the goal, and that's the ambition for everybody."

This looks like Scotland's best chance of advancing beyond the first phase because of the introduction of a round of 32, doubling the number of teams going into the knockouts, after the World Cup's expansion to 48 teams.

An opening game in Boston against Haiti, playing at only their second World Cup, offers the prospect of a win.

Morocco, semi-finalists in 2022, pose a bigger challenge when Scotland return to the Gillette Stadium, and few Scots will be expecting much from the final group game against Brazil in Miami.

Even if Scotland get only three points, however, it is likely to be enough to get into the round of 32.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)