Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 in thriller to reach World Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland :Scotland reached the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998 in hair-raising fashion as stoppage-time goals by Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean secured a memorable 4-2 victory over Denmark at a rocking Hampden Park on Tuesday.

When Patrick Dorgu equalised for the second time in the 81st minute, it seemed 10-man Denmark would secure the point they needed to top Group C and book their place in the finals while sending Scotland into the playoffs.

But after a rollercoaster qualifying campaign for the Scots, including a 3-2 defeat in Greece on Saturday, the biggest twist was saved to the very end as they sparked the loudest party the city of Glasgow has seen for years.

When the ball came out to substitute Tierney in the third minute of stoppage time, he looked up and curled a superb left-footed shot past a diving Kasper Schmeichel.

The drama was not over though as with Denmark desperately trying to salvage the situation and Schmeichel way out of his goal, McLean launched a shot from the halfway line into the empty net to ensure Scotland's fabled Tartan Army can start booking flights for next year's North American showpiece.

"That just sums up this squad. Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games," Scotland captain Andy Robertson said. "We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup."

Denmark, who only needed to avoid defeat to make sure of their third successive World Cup finals appearance, were left crestfallen.

From a position of control in the group they managed only one point from their last two games, including the home draw with Belarus on Saturday, which opened the door for Scotland to seal an automatic place with victory on Tuesday.

The Danes were the better side for most of the night too but must now face last-chance saloon in the playoffs.

'PRETTY RUBBISH'

"I thought we were pretty rubbish to be honest, but who cares?" Scotland talisman John McGinn said.

Expectancy hung heavy in the night air long before kickoff as Scotland's date with destiny loomed. Despite qualifying for the last two European Championships, the World Cup has proved beyond them since France 1998.

They got a dream start in the third minute when Scott McTominay scored a magical goal for the ages.

Had it not been for what unfolded later, the moment the Napoli midfielder appeared to defy gravity to connect with a Ben Gannon-Doak cross and snap an overhead kick past Schmeichel would have become part of Scottish football folklore.

By the end it was just a blur after an intoxicating night of sporting chaos.

Scotland were full of nerves despite their start and Denmark dominated large chunks of the game with Hojlund having one goal ruled out for a push and wasting several other chances.

It was no surprise when Denmark did level in the 57th minute after Robertson's foul on Gustav Isaksen was adjudged, after a lengthy VAR check, to have been just inside the penalty area and Hojlund made no mistake with an emphatic spot kick.

Minutes later though Scotland got another break as Rasmus Kristensen was harshly shown a second yellow card for a nudge on McGinn.

Even then, Denmark swarmed around Scotland's penalty area looking the more likely winners but it was the hosts who got back in front in the 81st minute when a corner was whipped in and substitute Lawrence Shankland got the decisive touch.

The real drama was only just starting though.

"I woke up this morning, and as a manager you normally wake up with that tight feeling in your stomach," Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who suffered heartbreak against Ukraine in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup, said.

"I didn't have it this morning and I thought 'wow, that's strange'. I thought there was something wrong with me! But it's because I trust my players so much."