Scotland extend Clarke's deal through 2030 World Cup

May 28 : Scotland manager Steve Clarke has signed a new contract to remain in charge through to the 2030 men's World Cup, the Scottish Football Association said on Thursday.

Clarke, the country's most successful coach, will continue in the role beyond the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and will also lead Scotland's campaign at Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by Britain and Ireland.

The extension provides continuity for a side preparing for their first World Cup appearance in 28 years, with Clarke having overseen qualification for consecutive European Championships and next month's global tournament.

"I am truly honoured to lead my squad into our first men's World Cup in 28 years and I'm proud to continue as head coach," Clarke said in a statement.

"I know the Scotland supporters appreciate the achievements of this group in qualifying for back-to-back EUROs and equally sure the whole nation rejoiced in our qualification for World Cup 2026 after such a long time.

"It's very important to look ahead and plan for the future and, while my squad will be doing everything in their power to compete and make the country proud in America this summer, it also gives us certainty ahead of the tournament knowing that we can look to build on those foundations for the long-term."

Scotland's chief executive Ian Maxwell said Clarke's record and long-term vision made him the clear choice to continue.

"His record speaks for itself... During our discussions about the future we were all agreed that we cannot rest on our achievements or ever take qualification for granted," Maxwell said.

The 62-year-old Clarke has been Scotland's manager for seven years.

Scotland are in Group C at the World Cup with Haiti, Brazil and Morocco.