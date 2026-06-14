Scotland hope to break tournament jinx with lucky 13 after win over Haiti

BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 13 : Scotland have never managed to get past the group stage at a World Cup or European Championship in 12 previous attempts but could break that jinx after earning a scrappy 1-0 win over Haiti in their Group C match at the global finals on Saturday.

When John McGinn rifled in the winner courtesy of two deflections in the first half, he gave Scotland their first victory at a World Cup in 36 years in what is their first appearance at the tournament since 1998.

The opening victory also put them in the driving seat in Group C, with Morocco having drawn 1-1 with five-times champions Brazil earlier on Saturday. Brazil and Morocco were also in Scotland's group back in 1998.

Scotland have the unenviable all-time record of having competed in the most tournaments - Euros and World Cups - without ever progressing from the group stage.

Steve Clarke's team were by no means dominant on Saturday, with their opponents threatening with their pace, but they did enough to win their first tournament opener under the coach, after opening defeats at the 2021 and 2024 Euros.

They grabbed the lead and desperately hung on to it despite easing off after the break, giving Haiti more space.

With tens of thousands of the Tartan Army fans nervously looking on as the sound of bagpipes rose louder from the stands, many must have thought an equaliser was inevitable given the team's bitter international tournament history.

Scotland managed, however, to hold onto the victory and are now in with a shot at a round of 32 spot.

Even if they lose their next two matches, three points could still be enough to allow them to advance as one of the eight third-placed finishers, along with the top two in the group.

Prior to Saturday, Scotland had won four out of 23 World Cup matches – one fewer than Brazil's trophy haul at the tournament.

Of teams at both the 2021 and 2024 Euros, Scotland are one of only two sides who did not record a win, along with Poland.

Scots have been feeding for years on World Cup memories from the 1970s but their team are now potentially closer to a knockout stage spot and to creating new memorable moments in what could be their most successful tournament.

"Don't get humped," warned Clarke, the first coach to lead the Scots into three tournaments, ahead of their opener.

But it will now be a more appropriate warning for his players, as Brazil and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco await next, if they are to make World Cup history.