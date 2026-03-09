Scotland locks Brown and Cummings out of Six Nations showdown with Ireland

March 9 : Scotland will be without locks Gregor Brown and Scott Cummings for this weekend's crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Monday, with four call-ups to the squad to replace a total of six injured players.

Brown and Cummings have started together in the second row in the wins over England and France, but both went off injured during Saturday's 50-40 victory over the French which gives them a shot at the title going into the final day on Saturday.

Cummings suffered a hamstring injury and Brown picked up a calf problem at Murrayfield, and have returned to their clubs for further assessment along with Adam Hastings, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar Mills and Duhan van der Merwe.

Coach Gregor Townsend has called up inexperienced locks Euan Ferrie and Alex Samuel. Ferrie is uncapped while Samuel has never featured in a Six Nations match and both will provide backup for Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Max Williamson and Alex Craig.

Wing Arron Reed and prop Alec Hepburn have also been added to the squad.

Scotland and France both have 16 points, but the French have a vastly superior points difference meaning Scotland will need to better their result against England.

Ireland, third with 14 ​points, must beat Scotland in Dublin and hope England win in Paris.