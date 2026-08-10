Scotland, Netherlands criticise ICC's World Cup format changes

Aug 10 : Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) have criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for changing the format of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup less than 18 months before the tournament.

The ICC introduced a new Super Series phase under which the teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th in the qualification process will contest a tri-series, with only one progressing to the second round, where 12 teams will be split into two groups.

The two Associate Member boards described the lack of communication as "disappointing and disrespectful".

"These changes represent a setback to Associate Member cricket and risk undermining the progress made in recent years to grow the global game," they said in a joint statement on Monday.

"At a time when cricket is seeking to expand its reach, attract new audiences and strengthen its position on the international sporting landscape, reducing meaningful opportunities for emerging nations sends entirely the wrong message."

Associate Members are nations that belong to the ICC but do not hold Full Member status, which is reserved for the game's leading countries.

The 2027 World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.