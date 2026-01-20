Scotland recall Gray, Cherry for Six Nations Championship

Jan 20 : France-based lock Jonny Gray and hooker Dave Cherry have been recalled to the Scotland squad for the 2026 Six Nations Championship as centre Sione Tuipulotu captains a side seeking to end an agonising 27-year wait for the title.

Gray has been in good form for Top 14 club Bordeaux and should add to his 81 caps, while Cherry plays for second-tier French side Vannes.

There are few surprises in coach Gregor Townsend's selection as he has largely gone with his tried and tested, who have recorded some notable victories in recent Six Nations but lack the consistency to put a title-winning run together.

Townsend has selected six props in loose-heads Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland and Nathan McBeth, with Zander Fagerson, Elliot Millar Mills and D'arcy Rae vying for the tight-head spot.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Gregor Brown, who can play at lock or at blindside flanker, has also been named, with the young duo of Liam McConnell and Freddy Douglas among the back row options. They each have a single cap to their name.

Tuipulotu is one of four centres along with Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall and Rory Hutchinson, while Finn Russell will be the starting flyhalf with Adam Hastings and Fergus Burke also in the squad.

Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie are the wing options, though Blair Kinghorn, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe and Ollie Smith can also cover fullback and wing.

After facing Italy in Rome on February 7, Scotland host England a week later at Murrayfield, before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales on February 21.

Following a fallow week, France make the trip to Edinburgh on March 7, before the championship concludes in Dublin against Ireland the following week.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Scott Cummings, Alex Craig, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Freddy Douglas, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nathan McBeth, Liam McConnell, Elliot Millar Mills, D'arcy Rae, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Max Williamson

Backs: Fergus Burke, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell, Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.