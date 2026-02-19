Scotland recall wing Van der Merwe for Six Nations clash in Wales

Feb 19 : Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe is back in the starting XV as one of five changes made by coach Gregor Townsend for the Six Nations clash against ailing Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Van der Merwe, the country's record try-scorer with 35, was left out of the match-day 23 in Scotland’s first two games in this year's competition, a surprise 18-15 loss to Italy in Rome and a 31-20 victory over England in Edinburgh.

Other players brought into the team are fullback Blair Kinghorn, number eight Matt Fagerson, lock Max Williamson and hooker Dave Cherry.

Van der Merwe forms a back three with Kinghorn and fellow South African-born wing Kyle Steyn, while captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones continue their centre pairing.

Mercurial Finn Russell and Ben White are once again the half-back duo.

The back of the scrum has been bolstered by Fagerson, who partners Gregor Brown and Rory Darge in the loose trio.

Williamson and Scott Cummings are the lock pairing, while Cherry has props Nathan McBeth and Zander Fagerson either side of him.

The scrum had been pulverised against Italy, but was more sturdy in the win over England.

Scotland have won their last three Six Nations matches against struggling Wales, including an epic contest in Cardiff in 2024 when they raced into a 27-0 lead but had to hold on grimly for a 27-26 victory.

Scotland team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Gregor Brown, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Max Williamson, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Dave Cherry, 1-Nathan McBeth

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Elliot Millar Mills, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Josh Bayliss, 21-George Horne, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Darcy Graham