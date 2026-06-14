Scotland's rare opening win takes pressure off, says coach Clarke

BOSTON, June 13 : Scotland manager Steve Clarke said his side would be under less pressure going into their remaining World Cup Group C games after winning their opening match at a major tournament for the first time since 1982 with a 1-0 win over Haiti on Saturday.

Clarke's Scotland failed to win a single game at the last two Euros, and with Morocco and Brazil still to come at the World Cup, beating Haiti was seen as essential to have any chance of making it past the group stage for the first time.

"The next two games against teams inside the World top 10 will be tough games, but obviously we're going into them with a little bit less pressure than everybody put on us going into this game," Clarke told reporters.

"As well as everyone else, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves going into the first game.

"If we defend as well as we did there and show the same resilience and hopefully play a little bit better with the ball and create a little bit more, we'll be okay."

Opening games have not been Scotland's only problem at previous tournaments, and Saturday's hard-fought victory was just their fifth win in 24 World Cup matches.

"Just tells you how difficult it is for a country like Scotland to go to a World Cup and win games," Clarke said.

"It doesn't happen very often. When you're told it's a must-win game and you win it, then the players deserve a lot of credit for that. They deserve to be the team that's finally got another win on the board in the World Cup."

Scotland find themselves top of the group after Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 earlier on Saturday, and Clarke is determined to enjoy this World Cup, whatever happens next.

"Sometimes I put myself under too much pressure," he said.

"But when you're in charge of a group of players like this, I think you have to appreciate what you've got, and I really appreciate what I've got in that squad.

"I've never been to a World Cup. I've waited 62 years to be at a World Cup, I've been in football 44 years. This for me is everything, it's what I wanted to do, I wanted to go to a World Cup with my country."

Scotland will play Morocco on Friday, with Haiti taking on Brazil.