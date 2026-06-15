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Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day in Boston
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Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day in Boston

Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day in Boston
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Scotland's Tartan Army march to Boston's Fenway Park baseball stadium - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Scotland fans wearing kilts and playing the bagpipes during the march to Fenway Park IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Bob Dechiara
Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day in Boston
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Scotland's Tartan Army march to Boston's Fenway Park baseball stadium - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Scotland fans wearing kilts and playing the bagpipes during the march to Fenway Park IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Bob Dechiara
Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day in Boston
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Scotland's Tartan Army march to Boston's Fenway Park baseball stadium - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 14, 2026 A Scotland fan displays the national flag during the march to Fenway Park IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Bob Dechiara
15 Jun 2026 09:48AM
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BOSTON, June 14 : Thousands of Scotland supporters who have descended on Boston for the World Cup took time off from football on Sunday to switch their focus to a different sport - baseball.

The Tartan Army of travelling fans marched through the city to the strains of more than a dozen bagpipes to Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox baseball team, a day after watching their team win their first match at a World Cup since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

The Scotland supporters treated Red Sox fans outside and in the stadium - where the Red Sox were hosting the Texas Rangers - to their typically full-throated renditions of songs including 'Flower of Scotland,' used as an anthem by the national team.

Scotland next play Morocco in Boston on Friday for their second group match before travelling to Miami to face Brazil on June 24.

Source: Reuters
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