Scott Barrett returns to All Blacks squad, Taylor named skipper for Bledisloe tests

Sept 29 : Former skipper Scott Barrett was recalled to the All Blacks squad for next month's Bledisloe Cup games against Australia on Tuesday, but hooker Codie Taylor will captain the team in the Auckland and Sydney tests.

• Lock Barrett returns from 10 months on the sidelines after a sabbatical and back surgery to rejoin his brothers Jordie and Beauden in the squad.

• Taylor captained the team for the first time in the fourth test against South Africa this month and will continue in the role in the absence of Ardie Savea, who looks likely to miss the rest of the year because of a shoulder injury.

• Ruben Love, who has been starting flyhalf for most of the year, is out with an ankle injury and uncapped playmaker Josh Jacomb was called up to join Richie Mo'unga as options at first five-eighth.

• Flanker Shannon Frizell returns to the squad for the first time since winning his 33rd cap in the 2023 World Cup final, having recently returned to New Zealand from Japan.

• Loose forward Luke Jacobson (elbow), lock Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), prop Ollie Norris (knee) as well as backs Anton Lienert-Brown (knee), Billy Proctor (shoulder), Caleb Clarke (shoulder) were all also unavailable because of injury.

• The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003 and start their defence of the trophy on October 10 at Eden Park, where Australia have not won a test against New Zealand since 1986.

• "Australia will be a real challenge. It's now a very experienced Wallabies side who have played a lot of Test footy together. After eight games on the road, we're excited to start this series in front of our home crowd," said coach Dave Rennie.

• Forwards: Codie Taylor (captain), Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa'i, Simon Parker, Shannon Frizell, Anton Segner, Ethan Blackadder, Peter Lakai, Wallace Sititi

• Backs: Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Richie Mo'unga, Josh Jacomb, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie