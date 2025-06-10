Scottish prop Fagerson out of Lions tour with injury, Bealham called up

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson has been ruled out of the British & Irish Lions upcoming tour to Australia on Monday, having failed to recover from a calf injury, and Ireland's Finlay Bealham has been added to the squad.

Fagerson started all five of Scotland's Six Nations matches this year, but suffered the injury during training with his club Glasgow Warriors in April and the 29-year-old tighthead has not played since.

"It's tough on Zander to miss out so close to the Tour, but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group," Lions head coach Andy Farrell said.

"This is unfortunately part and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that."

The Lions squad gathered in Dublin on Monday ahead of a six-day training camp in Portugal with England's Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour also travelling to train with the squad.

Players involved in the Premiership and United Rugby Championship finals will join up next week in Ireland where the Lions begin with a game against Argentina on June 20.

The Lions will have five tour games before the first test in Brisbane on July 19. The second and third tests are on July 26 and August 2.