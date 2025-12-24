Logo
Scottish rider Onley signs for INEOS Grenadiers
Scottish rider Onley signs for INEOS Grenadiers

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 13 - Loudenvielle to Peyragudes - Loudenvielle, France - July 18, 2025 Team Picnic PostNL's Oscar Onley crosses the finish line after stage 13 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

24 Dec 2025 07:12AM
LONDON, Dec ‌23 : Scottish rider Oscar Onley will join INEOS Grenadiers from the start of the 2026 season after agreeing a transfer from Dutch team Picnic PostNL, the British outfit said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old from Kelso has emerged as one of ‌cycling's brightest talents since turning professional ‌at 19, and he underlined his potential with a fourth-place finish at this year's Tour de France - the youngest rider in the top 10.

"I grew up watching Geraint (Thomas), Dave (Brailsford) and the team dominate the sport ‍and put cycling on the map in the UK, so I am really proud to be joining the Grenadiers on a long-term deal," Onley said in a statement.

"It ​will also mean racing ‌for a British team when the Tour de France departs from Scotland in 2027."

Onley thanked ​Picnic PostNL for their support, saying he would "miss his friends ⁠in the team" and ‌was proud of what they achieved together.

INEOS Grenadiers ​Director of Racing Thomas hailed Onley's maturity and race craft. "Oscar's performance in 2025 has been incredible. ‍The way he rides and understands a race is ⁠mature beyond his years - he's a proper racer," Thomas, who ​won the Tour ‌de France in 2018, said.

Source: Reuters
