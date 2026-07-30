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Scottish Rugby CEO Williamson sacked after investigation
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Scottish Rugby CEO Williamson sacked after investigation

Scottish Rugby CEO Williamson sacked after investigation

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v England - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - February 8, 2020 Scotland fans wave a flag before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

30 Jul 2026 09:57PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 10:14PM)
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July 30 : Scottish Rugby CEO Alex Williamson has been sacked after an independent investigation into his conduct, the national body's chair John McGuigan said on Thursday.

Williamson, who took charge in January 2025, was put on leave in May.

“The board of Scottish Rugby has today dismissed Alex Williamson from his position as chief executive with immediate effect," McGuigan said in a statement.

"His dismissal follows the conclusion of an independent investigation into matters that were brought to the board’s attention earlier this year.

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"In light of the investigation findings the board of Scottish Rugby concluded that the CEO’s conduct had fallen significantly below the standards we set as an organisation.”

Media reports said David White, the chief financial officer of Scottish Rugby, will become the interim CEO.

Source: Reuters
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