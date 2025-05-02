Scrumhalf Gordon ready to commit to Australia after failed overseas move

MELBOURNE :Wallabies scrumhalf Jake Gordon is ready to re-commit to Australian rugby after a planned move overseas was blocked by the sport's national federation.

The New South Wales Waratahs captain was refused an early release from his Rugby Australia contract last year, foiling his bid to play for French side Perpignan.

Gordon said on Friday he was no longer looking abroad but rather focusing on the domestic front with the Wallabies and Waratahs.

"A little bit’s changed from probably last time I was looking to going offshore," Gordon told reporters in Sydney.

"I really enjoyed my time with the Wallabies last year and really enjoyed my time with Joe (Schmidt). He was really good for my development at test level."

Wallabies coach Schmidt revived Gordon's test career last year after the halfback was snubbed by Eddie Jones during the former coach's ill-fated second stint in 2023.

Schmidt announced this week he would extend his tenure through to mid-2026 before making way for Les Kiss.

Gordon said he enjoyed how Schmidt had kept things simple for him and had offered him direct feedback.

"He’s someone who’s seen a lot over time and his credentials speak for himself," said the 31-year-old.

"When you get in those environments you just want to soak up all the knowledge you can get and he was a guy that I thought had a really good balance between telling you what he expects from you as a player and he’s a good bloke off the field too."

Gordon will make his first appearance for the Waratahs in two months in their Super Rugby Pacific match against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.

The Waratahs need a win to keep in the hunt for the top six to contest the playoffs but they have not beaten the Brumbies in Canberra in their last seven matches nor won anywhere outside of Sydney this season.

"We probably haven't performed the way we wanted to away from home," said Gordon.

"We played some really good footy at home but yeah, we are searching for a really good result this weekend."