Table Tennis: Singapore’s Izaac Quek wins SEA Games men’s singles gold, defends title

BANGKOK: Izaac Quek successfully defended his SEA Games men’s singles crown on Friday (Dec 19), beating Indonesia’s Bima Abdi Negara.
At the Central Westgate mall in Nonthaburi, the 19-year-old reigning champion cruised to a 4-0 win (11-6, 11-8, 11-3, 13-11). Quek is ranked 139th in the world, while his opponent is unranked.
In a rematch of the 2023 Games finals earlier in the day, Quek beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Tu 4-1.
This is Quek's third gold of the Games after wins in the men's team and men's doubles events.
However, Singapore’s world ranked 37 Zeng Jian failed to defend her women’s singles title as she lost 2-3 in the quarterfinals to Thailand’s rank 98 Suthasini Sawettabut on Thursday.
Suthasini went on to defeat Singapore’s Ser Lin Qian 4-2 in the semifinals on Friday, which meant that Ser took joint-bronze. The Thai paddler later defeated fellow countrywoman Orawan Paranang to take the gold medal.
Singapore’s table tennis team ends their Games campaign with four golds, one silver and two bronzes.
