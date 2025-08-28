Singapore men's football team, Soh Rui Yong to compete in SEA Games after successful appeals

SINGAPORE: The Singapore men’s under-22 football team and distance runner Soh Rui Yong will now compete in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, following successful appeals to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

SNOC said it met on Thursday (Aug 28) to consider additional nominations submitted by the national sports associations (NSAs) for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.

The men’s football team and Soh were initially excluded from a provisional SEA Games list.

SNOC said earlier this month that the selection committee had not supported the nomination of Soh in the initial stage, adding that apart from performance benchmarks, it also considers the need to "uphold the values and behaviours expected of Singapore’s national representatives".

According to the updated list, Soh will compete in the men’s 10,000m and 5,000m race.

He is also among five athletes identified to compete in the men’s marathon. The Singapore Athletic Association will select two athletes from this list.

Singapore is sending its largest contingent to the SEA Games.

“Following the review, 218 athletes from 29 sports were approved for selection. They will join the 762 athletes selected earlier this month, bringing Singapore’s total contingent to 980 athletes across 48 sports - the largest in SEA Games history,” SNOC said on Thursday evening.

It added that the final contingent will be confirmed and announced closer to the Games, after the completion of the entry-by-name process set out by the SEA Games organisers.

The 33rd SEA Games will be held from Dec 9 to 20.