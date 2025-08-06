Singapore men's football team, runner Soh Rui Yong left out of provisional 2025 SEA Games list

SINGAPORE: Singapore distance runner Soh Rui Yong and the men’s under-22 football team have been left out of the provisional list for the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand.

In a media release on Wednesday (Aug 6), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said the selection committee has not supported the nomination of Soh "at this stage".

"The SNOC has been in dialogue with Singapore Athletics regarding his nomination, and should Singapore Athletics choose to resubmit it, the SNOC will review the nomination through its Appeals Committee in due course," it said.

The SNOC added that it reaffirms its commitment to sending athletes who "not only meet the performance benchmarks but also uphold the values and behaviours expected of Singapore’s national representatives".

The council on Wednesday announced the first list of athletes and teams selected to represent Singapore at the 33rd SEA Games, which will be held from Dec 9 to 20.

A total of 762 athletes across 42 sports have been provisionally selected to represent the country. This is the largest contingent for Singapore, partly due to the number of sports selected by the hosts, said SNOC.

Some athletes and teams remain under consideration, as they work towards meeting the required benchmarks, said SNOC.

"For some events, the national sports associations (NSAs) will make the selection and decide on the final composition of their team from the pre-qualified athletes.

"Some NSAs are awaiting the results of the impending matches that have just missed the deadline," it added.

"NSAs intending to appeal for athletes not selected in this first phase must do so by Friday, Aug 15, 2025, via the established appeals process."