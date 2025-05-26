Semenyo double ensures strong finish for Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Bournemouth secured ninth place in the Premier League, matching their previous best campaign, as Antoine Semenyo grabbed a double for a 2-0 home win over already relegated Leicester City on Sunday.

But Bournemouth fell short of a place in European club competition as they recorded only a third win in their last 13 league games to match their ninth-place finish in 2017.

Semenyo finished from close range after a short corner in the 74th minute was headed into a busy small box by Illia Zabarnyi.

He followed that up with the second two minutes from time with a drive from outside the penalty area.

