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Senegal appeal to CAS against removal of African Cup of Nations title
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Senegal appeal to CAS against removal of African Cup of Nations title

Senegal appeal to CAS against removal of African Cup of Nations title
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Final - Senegal v Morocco - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco - January 18, 2026 Senegal's Sadio Mane lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Senegal appeal to CAS against removal of African Cup of Nations title
Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), speaks at a press conference, after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded it to Morocco, following a ruling that Senegal forfeited the January 18 final by walking off the pitch in protest against a late penalty decision, in Dakar, Senegal, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Ngouda Dione
26 Mar 2026 12:22AM
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March 25 : The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday against the decision to strip them of their African Cup of Nations title after the final result was overturned.

Senegal were ruled to have forfeited the game in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at a potentially decisive penalty awarded to opponents Morocco.

They returned after 14 minutes to win the match 1-0, but the appeal board of African soccer's governing body (CAF) last week replaced that result with a 3-0 victory for Morocco.

"The FSF appeal seeks to set aside the CAF decision and declare the FSF winners of AFCON. It also requests an immediate suspension of the time limit to submit an appeal brief until the CAF decision is notified with full grounds," the CAS said in a statement.

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"A CAS Arbitral Panel will be appointed to consider this matter. Following this, a procedural calendar will be established."

The Senegalese government earlier called for an inquiry into the removal of the title.

The FSF's lawyers will address a press conference in Paris on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
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