Logo
Logo

Sport

Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win

Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates winning her second round match against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 A spectator displays an image of Philippines' Alexandra Eala after she won her second round match against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Philippines' Alexandra Eala and Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova embrace after their second round match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova serves during her second round match against Philippines' Alexandra Eala REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
04 Sep 2026 04:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 3 : Alexandra Eala of the Philippines brushed aside Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1 6-4 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, keeping the buzz going for her fervent following in New York.

The 21-year-old lefty lost to Oliynykova in Strasbourg earlier this year but had the right formula this time around as she needed little more than an hour to seal it. 

She next plays either Iva Jovic of the United States or Briton Francesca Jones.

"My patience and the consistency of my focus - I think that was the key to winning the match today," said Eala.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Fresh off her career-breakthrough win in D.C. last month, Eala looked poised for a fine run in Flushing Meadows as she won the first four games across a dominant opening set, with 11 winners to none from her opponent.

The two traded breaks in a far more competitive second set, where Eala broke her opponent from the baseline in the seventh game before slamming her foot on the gas and clinching it with an unreturnable serve to the delight of the crowd, as the flag of the Philippines dotted the stands. 

The first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level match was urged on by her compatriots at Louis Armstrong Stadium, where signs in Tagalog urged her to fight on.

"I think we all represent something. I'm proud of what I represent," said Eala.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement