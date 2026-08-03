Serbia, Sweden follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

Aug 3 : The national soccer federations of Serbia, Sweden and Wales withdrew their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid on Monday and England's is expected to do the same.

The backlash against the head of world soccer's ruling body has intensified following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

FIFA's proposal to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20 per cent stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

"The Football Association of Serbia has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino for a new term as President of FIFA," the federation said in a statement.

"We remind that we provided Mr. Infantino with our support on May 25 of this year in written form, but after carefully reviewing the events that, in the recent period, have seriously damaged the image and reputation of both FIFA and its President, this is the only logical and rational decision."

Sweden followed suit.

"At an extraordinary board meeting on Monday, SvFF has chosen not to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the upcoming re-election," the Swedish federation said.

"This is after a long-term assessment of the development within FIFA and the organization's leadership. The decision is based on recurring shortcomings in governance, transparency and management, which means that trust in Gianni Infantino's leadership no longer exists."

Earlier, Wales became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino.

"The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027 to 2031 term," the Welsh FA said in a statement.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

"Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept."

England's FA will also withdraw its support for Infantino, a source familiar with the organisation said.

INFANTINO SEEKS SUPPORT OF TRUMP

Infantino has sought support from U.S. President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Post said Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.

FIFA had no immediate comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Infantino is under unprecedented pressure after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had lost confidence in his leadership.

European soccer's governing body, which led the backlash to Infantino's plans and welcomed the decision to scrap them, did not confirm media reports that it was preparing to take legal action against FIFA over the issue.

UEFA said it had sent a document preservation order, which stops the destruction of emails, files, or data when an investigation is expected.

Infantino said in April that he intended to seek re-election for a fourth term as FIFA chief. Since taking over from his Swiss compatriot Sepp Blatter in 2016, Infantino has been re-elected unopposed twice.

While his re-election for the 2027 to 2031 term had appeared a formality, experts told Reuters the fallout from the failed proposal exposed dissatisfaction among FIFA members and could complicate his path before the Congress in Morocco in March.