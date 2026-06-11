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Serena's doubles match in doubt after partner Mboko is injured
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Serena's doubles match in doubt after partner Mboko is injured

Serena's doubles match in doubt after partner Mboko is injured
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 10, 2026 Canada's Victoria Mboko reacts after sustaining an injury and retiring from her round of 16 match as Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova looks on REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serena's doubles match in doubt after partner Mboko is injured
Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 10, 2026 Serena Williams of the U.S. during practice REUTERS/Toby Melville
11 Jun 2026 12:27AM
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LONDON, June 10 : World number nine Victoria Mboko slipped and appeared to injure her knee during her last-16 clash against Karolina Pliskova at the Queen's Club WTA tournament on Wednesday and could be in doubt for her doubles quarter-final with Serena Williams.

The 19-year-old Canadian teamed up with Williams to win a doubles match on Tuesday as the 44-year-old American great returned to action after almost four years away from the sport.

Having beaten third seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe they were scheduled to face Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Mboko, trailing 6-2 3-4 to the powerful Czech player, had a break point but fell awkwardly on the slick grass behind the baseline as she tried to change direction.

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After being helped to the net she looked uncomfortable and emotional and opted to retire.

Earlier on a showery day at the pre-Wimbledon tournament, second seed Amanda Anisimova breezed past Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-1 6-3 to set up a quarter-final against fellow American Iva Jovic who easily beat Alexandra Eala 6-2 6-2.

Source: Reuters
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