'A serious rivalry': An ASEAN Championship semis spot on the line as Singapore face Malaysia

After their draw with Cambodia, Malaysia had to come back from behind to beat Timor Leste 3-2 at home.

They put in a stronger showing against the Thais at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, but were edged out 1-0 after a blunder from goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli.

While expectations were "somewhat deflated" prior to the tournament due to the nature of the side Malaysia was able to select, momentum picked up after the game with Thailand, said Mr Keeshaanan.

"The first game was a very frustrating one, the second game against Timor Leste was the one that really angered and frustrated a lot of fans. Even though we won the game, it was the nature of the game, and the fact that we conceded two," he explained.

"Heading into this game, there's a mixture of deflation and optimism."

But what this Malaysian team has is a "real sense of togetherness", said Mr Keeshaanan.

"In a way, I think the reputation of it being a 'second-string' squad is almost a motivating factor for the players, because they are there to show they are not second-string players and they are here to play for the shirt. They are aware of it, and I'm sure it's fueling the fire."

"They've actually displayed the ability to step up when the chips are down. You can expect that they'll be ready for this game against Singapore," added Mr Rai.

Vicente, previously the assistant coach of the team, also has a strong bond with the players, added Mr Keeshaanan.

"There's an element of wanting to send him off in the right way as well," he said. "There's a lot on the line this Friday."

What the Malaysian side will have going for them is the support of passionate home fans, who have shown that they can transform the Bukit Jalil stadium into a cauldron of noise.

"Even though it's not Malaysia's strongest squad, the players that they have available will not want to let the fans down," said Mr Rai.

"I'm expecting a real fierce atmosphere. It's going to be a serious rivalry and I think it's going to be a really competitive and close game of football."

While there were only 7,450 fans present for the thriller against Timor Leste, more than 10,000 tickets have already been sold for the Singapore clash.

INTENSITY, FIGHT AND SPIRIT

Needing to avoid defeat against Malaysia is not an unfamiliar position for the Lions.

At the last edition of the tournament, they travelled up to Kuala Lumpur needing a draw to progress. The Lions had seven points, while Malaysia had six.

However, Singapore would capitulate in spectacular fashion, losing 4-1 as the Harimau Malaya moved on.