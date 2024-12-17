Football: Singapore lose 4-2 to Thailand, must avoid defeat against Malaysia to reach ASEAN Championship semis

SINGAPORE: Two stoppage time goals consigned Singapore to a 2-4 defeat to Thailand in their penultimate ASEAN football championship group fixture on Tuesday (Dec 17) but the Lions remain in the running to reach the tournament semi-finals.

In front of 22,611 at the National Stadium, goals from Shawal Anuar and Faris Ramli gave Tsutomu Ogura's men a shock lead in the first 45.

Patrik Gustavsson reduced the arrears before a second half goal from Suphanat Mueanta and stoppage time strikes from Peeradon Chamratsamee and Teerasak Poeiphimai wrapped the three points up for the Thais.

The win sealed the defending champions' progression to the next round.

The last time Singapore beat Thailand was a 3-1 home victory in 2012 on the way to lifting the trophy. The Lions have not won the tournament since.

The Lions are ranked 161st in the FIFA world rankings, while the Thais are 97th.