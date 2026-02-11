Sesko breaks West Ham hearts to rescue point for Man Utd

LONDON, Feb 10 : Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored a 96th-minute equaliser as Manchester United rescued a point at relegation-threatened West Ham United in their 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

United stay in fourth place in the table with 45 points from 26 games, while West Ham move to 24 points from the same number of matches, two points away from the safety zone.

Tomas Soucek put West Ham ahead five minutes into the second half and it looked as though they would claim a precious win until Sesko’s clever finish deep into added time broke home hearts.

United's run of four successive wins came to an end as interim manager Michael Carrick dropped his first points in charge on what was a frustrating night for his Champions League-chasing side before Sesko’s late cameo.

West Ham’s point leaves several clubs nervously looking over their shoulder, not least 17th-placed Nottingham Forest (26 points) and Tottenham Hotspur (29), who will have celebrated Sesko’s equaliser along with United fans.

The visitors only had three shots on target in the entire game as West Ham did well to keep chances at a premium, but as they dominated possession in the final 15 minutes, there was a feeling of inevitability about the goal.

In a warning sign, United substitute Joshua Zirkzee had flashed a header inches wide of the post just before the leveller.

United went close to the opener midway through the first half when Luke Shaw steered a shot goalwards but Aaron Wan-Bissaka was able to clear the ball off the line against his former side.

West Ham took the lead as Soucek ghosted in to prod home from inside the six-yard box from Jarrod Bowen’s low cross.

Casemiro headed the ball into the net from Kobbie Mainoo’s cross but was offside and as the visitors poured forward, West Ham wasted several opportunities to score a second on the break.

The equaliser came when Bryan Mbeumo fired a dangerous low ball into the box and Sesko provided a superb volley, much to the dismay of West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo and most inside the London Stadium.