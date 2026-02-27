Sesko form a real positive for Man United, says Carrick

Feb 27 : Manchester United coach Michael Carrick brushed off calls to start Benjamin Sesko despite the striker's red-hot form coming off the bench, saying on Friday that the situation was "a real positive" for the club.

Sesko has not started a Premier League game since his brace in a 2-2 draw against Burnley last month when interim boss Darren Fletcher was in charge.

The Slovenia striker, who was signed last year for an initial fee of 76.5 million euros ($90.2 million), has scored three goals in his last four matches after coming off the bench.

"I just think the whole thing is a real positive. It's certainly not a decision that I look to in a negative way," Carrick told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Crystal Palace.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We're playing well as a team we've been winning games. I'm still not getting carried away and thinking that just carries on... Ben's been so good you know in so many ways for us. It's really not a drama.

"It just shows the quality Ben's got for what he's produced over the last few weeks. It's a good position for us to be in."

Carrick was also questioned about why his starting lineups have been similar in recent games and the former midfielder said he faced a delicate balancing act between maintaining his side's winning momentum and keeping the entire squad happy.

United are unbeaten since Carrick took charge, winning five Premier League games and drawing one to move up to fourth.

"It's definitely something we're aware of... It's the challenge of managing the group. There's huge positives to it and the results we've had in playing well, winning games mostly," he said.

"There's a balance to it but there's definitely a big positive to the fact that we're in a good run of form. Even though sometimes it's the same players on the pitch, game to game we've changed things."

Carrick expressed hope that there was a lot more to come from Harry Maguire as questions swirl around the defender's contract situation.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his deal and Carrick emphasised the importance of retaining a leader like Maguire, especially with Brazilian midfielder Casemiro leaving at the end of the season.

"Experience is massive. Harry has gained an awful lot of experience in different ways through this club... We've seen that with Harry's performances of late, what he's brought to the team and he's been so important."

($1 = 0.8480 euros)