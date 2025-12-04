Sevilla stadium partially closed after fans throw objects in derby

Dec 4 : Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will be partially closed for the next three games after fans threw objects onto the pitch during their 2-0 loss to Real Betis in Sunday's LaLiga derby, Spain's football federation said on Wednesday.

The disciplinary committee also imposed a 45,000 euro ($52,461) fine on the club following the incident, which delayed the match for 15 minutes when objects were hurled from behind the Fondo Norte goal.

Referee Jose Munuera halted the game and eventually led players off the pitch after the crowd failed to comply.

"Sevilla FC will appeal the partial closure of the Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium due to the events that occurred during the derby, doing so in both sporting and ordinary instances," the club said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The disciplinary committee also punished Sevilla forward Isaac Romero with a two-match ban for a red-card offense related to violent conduct on the sidelines during the same game.

The club said Romero's expulsion "will also be appealed."

Sevilla, currently 13th in the LaLiga standings with 16 points, trail Real Betis, who sit fifth with 24 points.

($1 = 0.8578 euros)