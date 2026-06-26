Shaken Sinner seeks Wimbledon reset as Djokovic, Zverev sniff opportunity

BENGALURU, June 26 : Defending champion Jannik Sinner returns to Wimbledon with his aura of invincibility dented after a dominant stretch, leaving the world number one to prove he can impose his game on grass and keep the challengers led by Novak Djokovic at bay.

Few would have doubted Sinner after an imperious run on clay before he unravelled due to physical problems at the French Open last month, raising fresh concerns about whether he can sustain that level when the pressure peaks at the Grand Slams.

The sport's fastest surface offers Sinner a chance to reset, though rivals will be watching closely for any signs of weakness after the 24-year-old skipped tune-up tournaments before the Grand Slam begins at the All England Club on Monday.

Despite the setback in Paris, where Sinner's 30-match win streak going back to February was snapped in the second round, seven-times Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said he remains the man to beat in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz.

GRASS CAN BE TRICKY, WILANDER SAYS

"It's just a physical issue," Wilander told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He played a lot in the two months leading up to Roland Garros with little recovery and little opportunity to train hard, so he found himself without energy.

"Now I see he is rested, so we will see him in great shape when he returns ... but at Roland Garros, I think that he had a better chance. Grass can always be tricky."

Perhaps no player looms larger over Sinner's title defence than Djokovic, whose movement and return on grass make him a top contender, and the Serb will gun for his eighth Wimbledon title to match Swiss great Roger Federer's record.

More significantly, Djokovic will also resume his bid for an elusive standalone 25th Grand Slam trophy, with time running out for the 39-year-old to achieve both feats during the twilight of his glorious career.

DJOKOVIC HAS A 'REAL SHOT'

Djokovic was another early casualty at the French Open, but three-times Wimbledon finalist Andy Roddick said the Serb cannot be dismissed from the title conversation at the All England Club, where he last won the title four years ago.

"This is a real shot. I don't hate that he didn't make the semi-finals of Roland Garros. I guarantee you, he knows this is his shot," Roddick said on his podcast.

"He's taken a picture of the landscape of tennis. Obviously, Sinner is still going to be Sinner, but Djokovic's going 'Hmmm, I could be the best grasscourt player at this tournament. Am I in my prime? Probably not. Am I good enough?'

"I don't know, if I'm in Team Novak, I can convince myself of that reality pretty easily."

CAN ZVEREV CARRY HIS FORM ONTO THE GRASS?

If form is the crucial factor, Alexander Zverev will take confidence from his French Open triumph and long-awaited Grand Slam breakthrough as the 29-year-old looks to carry momentum onto grass.

"Is he suddenly the favourite at Wimbledon? For me, yes," Zverev's fellow German and six-times major winner Boris Becker told Eurosport.

"Alcaraz is injured, and with Sinner, no one knows how he'll return. Sascha has the serve for grasscourt tennis and with that you're already in the semi-finals.

"Of course, he has to adapt ... but he has what it takes to triumph at Wimbledon."

While Alcaraz's absence has left a significant gap in the draw, removing one of the few players capable of dominating on grass as the Spaniard did in triumphant runs in 2023 and 2024, it has opened the door for a wider group of contenders.

In the chasing pack, American Ben Shelton and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe have the weapons to trouble top players, while Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli leads the next wave that will also look to make a mark.